30 Years Later, Jury Decides Fate Of Accused Rapist

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The verdict is in for a more than 30-year-old rape case.

The jury found Dobie Hunter guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl back in 1985, specifically 3 counts of sexual battery and 1 count kidnapping.

The jury started deliberating Wednesday and came back Thursday.

Hunter, who’s now an amputee in a wheelchair, denies all charges.

Over the three days of his trial, Hunter has shown little reaction and chose not to testify.

Earlier this week, the alleged victim faced Hunter.

The woman was 16-years-old, walking near her home in Fort Lauderdale when she says Hunter dragged her into his car and then raped her repeatedly at knife-point. She says Hunter then took her to an apartment where he raped her again.

“He said for me to stop moving. I remember being punched in the face,” she recalled. “I remember there was a gold knife”

The woman was treated and a rape kit processed, but there was never an arrest until three years ago.

That’s when BSO investigators did DNA testing and say they got a match with Hunter, who is a registered sex offender.

“Thirty-two years later, you cannot hide from DNA evidence,” argued Prosecutor Patyl Oflazian during the trial.

“One in every 368 males will have that DNA,” argued Defense Attorney Clement Dean while in court.

DNA experts, the defense, and prosecution disagreed on the results and that was a question left for the jury.

Hunter argued throughout his trial that independent DNA testing cleared him.