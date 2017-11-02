President Trump Wants Death Penalty For NYC Terror Suspect

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump wants the death penalty for the man accused of running a truck through a New York City bike lane, killing eight people and seriously injuring a dozen more.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, appeared in federal court on Wednesday. He is charged with two terrorism counts; a charge of providing material support to a terrorist organization and a charge of violence and destruction of a motor vehicle with willful disregard for human life.

Wounded by police after the attack, Saipov was rolled into court in a wheelchair and shackles. He didn’t enter a plea or seek bail. If convicted, the death penalty is a possibility.

President Trump tweeted that he supports that.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Investigators say Saipov has admitted to planning the attack for about a year. He even made a practice run earlier this month to make sure he got all the turns right. According to court papers, he chose Halloween because he believed more people would be out and about.

“A search of cell phones found in a bag that he was carrying revealed thousands of ISIS-related images and 90 videos,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of counter-terrorism Jon Miller.

Police also found knives and a note with Islamic religious references. Sources tell CBS News he “bragged about what he did.” and “was very pleased with the success.”

Saipov also told investigators he wanted to put ISIS flags on the truck, but decided against it, believing it would’ve drawn too much attention before carrying out his plan.

Law enforcement is trying to determine how he became radicalized.

“I think we’ve developed a level of connectivity between him and others who at various times have been the subjects of investigations,” said Miller.

Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan who came to the U.S in 2010, drove a rented Home Depot truck about a mile down a busy bike path, mowing down pedestrians and bicyclists alike. It happened just a few blocks from the World Trade Center memorial. He then collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children.

Saipov told investigators had he not run into a school bus, his plan was to head to the Brooklyn Bridge and target more pedestrians there.