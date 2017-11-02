Pesticides In Food Tied To Infertility, Study Says

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Your fruits and vegetables, an essential part of your diet, might come with something extra – pesticide residue.

According to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, eating fruit and veggies with high amounts of pesticide residue may lower your chance of pregnancy or cause pregnancy loss.

The study looked at the diets of women undergoing infertility treatments.

Based on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s pesticide data program avocados, corn, and orange juice typically have a low amount of pesticide residue.

Those with a high amount include peaches, strawberries, spinach, and peppers.

Researchers said a more stringent study is needed to determine the exact link between pesticides and pregnancy.

