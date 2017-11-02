Mother Finds Needles In Child’s Halloween Candy

Filed Under: Candy, Consumer, Halloween

MINNESOTA (CBSMiami) — A northern Minnesota mother is advising parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after she bit into one of her son’s Snickers bars and found it full of pins.

Candy Ellestad, of Proctor, posted a photo of the candy bar and the pins on Facebook.

She’s telling others to check their kids’ Halloween treats.

Her post was shared more than 2,600 times.21

Police are investigating but say they have no suspect as many people donated candy.

Ellestad was not hurt by the pins.

