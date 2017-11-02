In The Recruiting Huddle: Ronald Delancy III -Carol City

PLAYER: Ronald Delancy III

POSITION: DB

SCHOOL: Miami Carol City

CLASS: 2020

HEIGHT: 5-11

WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Look at the Carol City Chiefs football program over the decades and you will see some of the top defensive back prospects that this area has produced. This is indeed a team that always has the athletes who start young and become top-flight players at the next level and beyond. One of the prospects who has emerged this year is Delancy, who has shown, in the offseason an throughout the 2017 season, that he is indeed one of the most versatile, young secondary performers in South Florida. Watching him a number of times this year, you can see that this is going to be someone that head coach Benedict Hyppolite and this team will be able to use him at cornerback and at any of the safety positions as well.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/10225686/ronald-delancy-lll