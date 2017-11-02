Florida Panthers Announce ‘Hockey Fights Cancer Night’ November 4th

SUNRISE (CBSMiami)- On Wednesday, the Florida Panthers announced a partnership with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, part of the University of Miami Health System, to put on Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, November 4th.
The Panthers will host the New York Rangers that evening at 7:00 PM at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.
Panthers players will wear special purple warmup jerseys before the game, and fans are encouraged to wear purple on Nov. 4th and share digital cards to show their support. Panthers coaches and team broadcasters will wear purple, official Hockey Fights Cancer ties, while additional Panthers staff will wear purple and Hockey Fights Cancer pins.
The team announced the full slate of pregame activities.
On Nov. 4, Hockey Fights Cancer Night will kick off with the Viktor E. Dash 5k Race and the Peggy Ziady Memorial One Mile Walk/Run at BB&T Center where fans can sign up to help support the National Hockey League’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. The race captain for the Viktor E. Dash is Dr. Laura Freedman, a radiation oncologist at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at Deerfield Beach.
Those interested can click HERE or visit www.active.com to register or to find out more information.
The Panthers will have Francisco Diaz drop the puck Saturday night. Francisco was diagnosed with AML (acute myeloid leukemia) on March 29, 2013. He received a non-related bone marrow transplant on September 26, 2013. The family later found out the donor was from Poland. Francisco receives his check-ups at Sylvester’s pediatric oncology outpatient clinic, Alex’s place. His doctors are Dr. Edward Ziga and Martin Andreanski. Francisco is now 17 and has been cancer free for 4 years. The Panthers have invited Mary Kauffman, the Sylvester Singers Survivor Choir director and a cancer survivor herself, to sing the national anthem on Nov. 4, accompanied by Marlen Rodriguez-Wolfe, the music therapist at Sylvester.
