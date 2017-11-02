WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

FIU Blue Garage Evacuated Due To Police Activity

Filed Under: FIU, Police Activity

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a developing police situation at Florida International University.

Chopper4 was over the school’s Blue Garage.

A short time ago, the school sent out an alert telling students and staff to evacuate the garage and to stay away until further notice.

Right now, FIU and Miami-Dade police units are on the scene.

Authorities told CBS4 there is no threat to anyone and there is no lockdown currently.

