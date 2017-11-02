Police: Deadly Shooting At Davie CVS Stems From Craigslist Deal

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A Craigslist deal gone wrong appears to be the root cause of a deadly shooting at a CVS in Davie.

A devastated mother, crying over her son Andre Smith. He was shot and killed inside the CVS drug store at University and Griffin Road on Wednesday.

Police said Matthew Barry shot him while trying to get away from him.

It all began when the two met in the parking lot. Smith had placed a Craigslist ad, selling an iPhone 7. Barry was buying it and felt he was about to be robbed by Smith, who was there with another man.

“They tried to get the phone back. First it was, ‘Well, I need to download my contacts,’ so Barry takes the SIM card out and gives them the SIM card. ‘No, no, no, now I need to do this.’ Barry felt uncomfortable, he felt they were going to rob him,” explained Davie Police Maj. Dale Engle.

That’s when police say Barry went into the store asking the clerk to call 911. Smith was following behind.

“The surveillance video clearly shows that Mr. Barry enters the store and that Mr. Smith is right behind him. It looks like Mr. Barry is attempting to get away from Smith,” Engle said. “The surveillance video also shows Smith pursing Barry around different displays at the front of the store.”

Moments later, shots rang out inside while frightened shoppers ran for cover.

“Mr. Barry’s able to separate himself, push Smith away from him, physically push him away, he’s able to retrieve a gun he has on him and he fires several rounds striking Smith,” Engle explained.

For Smith’s family and friends, this all comes as a shock.

“Her children and my children, they grew up together and it’s very painful,” a friend of the Smiths said. “It’s like he was my child, just very sad.”