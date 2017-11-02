6 Firefighters Out After Racist Behavior, 5 More Face Disciplinary Actions

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Six firefighters who worked at Station 12 in Miami have been fired and five more face demotions or discipline after racist and sexually harassing behavior targeted a black colleague.

The city said the firefighters left a hangman’s noose on a photo of fellow first responder, Lt. Robert Webster, a 17-year veteran.

He discovered the racist symbol on his shift the day Hurricane Irma hit.

“This is shocking to all of us, that this behavior was condoned by so many,” Lt. Webster told CBS4’s Gary Nelson in a telephone interview.

In addition to the noose, the harassers drew lewd sexual images on the lieutenant’s family photos, hung in his room on the second floor of the station.

“The noose was not the most disturbing thing to me,” Lt. Webster said. “The most disturbing thing was what they did to my wife, my daughter and grandkids.”

Among those fired were William Bryson, David Rivera, Kevin Meizoso, Justin Rumbaugh, Alejandro Sese and Harold Santana.

In his letter of termination, the city wrote of Capt. Bryson, “Members under your direct supervision defaced several personal photos of a fellow firefighter with graphic and obscene phallic renderings.”

Bryson’s father, William “Shorty” Bryson, was a former Miami Fire Chief ironically cited by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for discriminating against black members when he was president of the firefighter’s union in 1992.

The union will fight the terminations, saying, in part: “We are very disturbed by the allegations, and look forward to the opportunity to review all the facts.”

Mayor Tomas Regalado called the Station 12 scandal troubling, deferring questions to a Friday news conference with the fire chief.

Lt. Webster believes racism is pervasive there.

“These are people who don’t know the boundaries of their own hatred,” he said. “It tells me that they’re looking at everyone (in the black community) that way.”

Lt. Webster told CBS4 he has no complaints with the city or fire department administration and is glad his superiors acted quickly when he reported the harassment.