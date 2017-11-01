‘Young Sheldon’ Returns To CBS Lineup

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – After its series premiere in late September that wowed viewers, “Young Sheldon” returns to the CBS lineup Thursday in its regular time slot.
In the show’s second episode, Sheldon uses the techniques of a self-help book to try to make a friend.
Ian Armitage plays the role of young Sheldon Cooper, the character created and played by Jim Parsons on the hit comedy “The Big Bang Theory.”
Zoe Perry plays the role of young Sheldon’s mom.
We talked to them about what it’s like to work on the show.
“It’s really fun, and I love doing it,” Armitage said. “It’s just a really incredible role.”
“We have such a good time making this,” Perry said. “I just adore this one (pointing to Armitage) and all of the actors in the show, our crew, everyone. And I think there is a lot of heart and a lot of love put into it.”
You can watch “Young Sheldon” Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. right here on CBS4.