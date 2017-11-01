Shooting Under Investigation At CVS In Davie

DAVIE (CBSMiami) — Police are investigating a shooting at a South Florida CVS on Wednesday afternoon.

Davie Police the shooting happened at the CVS on Griffin Road and University Drive.

Chopper 4 was over the scene where crime scene tape could be seen wrapped around the business.

Patrol cars and a ladder truck  could be seen parked outside the business.

A dark-colored SUV could be seen with all the doors open right outside the business.

It is unclear if anyone was injured.

The motive of the shooting is unknown at this time.

