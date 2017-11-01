Robbery Heist Leaves Hialeah Warehouse Worker Unconscious

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HIALEAH (CBSMiami) — Police are trying to identify two men who snuck into a warehouse and knocked an employee unconscious during a robbery heist in Hialeah.
It happened Monday at approximately 6:40 a.m. at All Wood Designs, located at 1629 W. 33 Place.
The suspects entered the warehouse through a rear door and ambushed the victim. One man pointed a firearm at him and demanded money, while a second one came up behind him and struck him with a rubber hammer, knocking him out.
The guys ransacked the business and attempted to remove an office safe, but were unsuccessful.
While one of them tried to get into the safe, the other continued to punch and kick the victim while going through his pockets.
Police said at one point, the men got a phone call and fled out the back door, jumping a fence heading north toward Lowe’s. They drove off in a black pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Hospital with unknown injuries.
If you know anything about this crime, contact Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.