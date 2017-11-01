Police Terror Training In Miami Eerily Resembles NYC Attack

By Oralia Ortega
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Dozens of Miami-Dade Police officers and trainees took part in an exercise designed to improve their response to a possible act of terrorism, and although it was scheduled in advance, it eerily paralleled the vehicle attack a day earlier in New York City that killed eight and injured 11.

This dramatization shows a mass casualty exercise in Miami on Nov. 1, 2017. (Source: CBS4)

Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel participated in the mass casualty and active shooter training exercise Wednesday. They say it’s all part of an ongoing commitment to ensure the safety of our community.

“In this particular exercise, it involved a call where a vehicle hits some pedestrians,” said MDPD Major Hector Llevat.

In the dramatization, that took place at their safety training institute in Doral, officers encounter victims’ bodies on the ground.

More than 100 MDPD police trainees participated as role players.

“As the officers arrived, that scenario continued to unfold where we had an active shooter,” said Major Maj. Llevat. “That event continued to evolve again with a second active shooter at another location.”

Tuesday’s exercise was in the works long before Monday’s terrorist attack in New York but Miami-Dade Police said they’re always looking at what’s going on around the world, like the Barcelona and Paris terrorist attacks, and catering their training to that.

Miami-Dade Police said they have done scenarios like this throughout the county, including at malls, government buildings and stadiums.

