Open Enrollment Begins For Obamacare

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Open enrollment is now open for those who purchase health insurance through the federal marketplace.

While Republicans have tried several times, they’ve also failed repeatedly to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare.

That’s a good thing for Jonathon Goldberg and his partner Michael Landers who can’t wait to register.

Landers is a five-year cancer survivor who depends heavily on health care. After leaving his job he signed up for Obamacare but let it lapse a few months back because of confusing talk from Washington.

Landers said after mixed messages, he thought he was supposed to find private insurance.

“I was told that it was going to be repealed,” he said, “and so I thought to myself why would I want to pay for something that was going to be repealed, when I work hard for the very little money I get.”

While Congress can’t agree on a new health care law, President Donald Trump has made changes to the Affordable Care Act. He signed an executive order allowing companies to offer cheaper, less comprehensive plans and said the federal government would not pay $7 billion in subsidies to insurers aimed at making coverage more affordable.

“There has been an incredible amount of misinformation and disinformation spread about the affordable care act,” said Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

She’s urging people to sign up for coverage, saying despite the changes it’s still the law of the land.

“Subsidized health care policies are still available,” said Rep. Wasserman Schultz, “affordable choices are still available, completely just like they were before.”

Some nine million to 10 million people currently have private plans through the ACA’s government-sponsored markets. More than 8 in 10 receive subsidized premiums and are cushioned from rate increases. Federal help paying premiums is still available despite GOP efforts to repeal the health law.

Open enrollment lasts 45 days (Nov. 1st until December 15th). You can signup at Healthcare.gov. If you need help with the process CLICK HERE or call 1-800-318-2596.