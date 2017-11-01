NY Terror Suspect Has Ties To Tampa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man responsible for the terrorist attack in lower Manhattan lived for a time in Tampa and Ft. Myers.

Twenty-nine-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan, came to the U.S in 2010 from Uzbekistan.

Tuesday night, law enforcement visited the apartment complex in Temple Terrace, on the east side of Tampa, where Saipov used to live.

Saipov was married with possibly two children, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Most recently he lived in New Jersey where he worked as a truck driver and an Uber driver. He did not have an extensive criminal background but did have four tickets on his record. He still has a Florida driver’s license.

Saipov entered the U.S. legally because of the so-called Diversity Visa Lottery which grants about 55,000 visas per year to applicants from countries that don’t send many émigrés to the United States.

It’s not clear when he left Florida to go to the New York City area.

On Tuesday Saipov reportedly drove a rented Home Depot truck through a bike path just north of where the World Trade Center twin towers once stood. He then collided with a school bus. He then got out of the truck, brandishing two guns and yelling “”Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for “God is great,” before being shot by a police officer. The guns turned out to be a pellet gun and paintball gun.

A federal law enforcement source tells CBS that a note that referenced the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was found in or near the truck used in the attack. The New York Times is reporting that there were two notes, written in Arabic, that included a pledge of allegiance to ISIS.

Eight people were killed in the attack, 11 others injured.

Five of those killed were Argentinian, childhood friends who were in town celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. A Belgian woman visiting the city was also among the dead.

Saipov was rushed into surgery and is in critical condition. He is expected to survive.

Former CIA operative Robert Baer told CNN he thinks Saipov will give up what he knows.

“These guys over time are breakable. He’ll start giving up contacts, spiritual leaders, people that agree with him on various things whether it’s Tampa or New Jersey. This will lead to arrests. We will break down, if there’s a cell, it will be broken down over time,” he said.

If he has any associates in Tampa or elsewhere, Baer says tracking them down may be especially hard if they’re also from Uzbekistan.

“The Uzbek community in this country and in Uzbekistan, especially the fundamentalists, are one of the most insular communities in the world. They’re very hostile to the west. I used to work there. It’s a nightmare for intelligence services, it’s going to be a nightmare for the FBI to get to the bottom of this Uzbek community,” he said.

Law enforcement said they believe Saipov acted as a lone wolf, not as part of a wider terror plot.