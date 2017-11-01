Miami Beach Mayor Expected To Announce Run For Governor

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine has his eyes set on Tallahassee.
On Wednesday, it’s expected that he’ll announce that he’s entering Florida’s governor’s race.
Levine has spent months building up to the announcement, putting more than $2.6 million of his own money into a political committee and touring the state talking to Democrats and other groups.
Levine built his fortune off a marketing company that began with $500 in capital and expanded to provide in-cabin magazines and television content for cruise lines. It had $400 million in annual revenue when he sold it in 2000.
Levine is now CEO of a similar company that provides media for Royal Caribbean International.
Levine, 55, was elected Miami Beach mayor in 2013 after spending $2 million of his own money on the race.
Other Democrats already declared in the governor’s race are Andrew Gillum, Mayor of Tallahassee; Gwen Graham, former U.S. Representative and daughter of former Governor Bob Graham; and businessman Chris King.
Republican Governor Rick Scott is leaving office due to term limits.
