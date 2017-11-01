ISIS May Have Played Role In NY Terror Attack

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – Investigators combed the scene overnight in the deadly attack in lower Manhattan which killed eight people and injured nearly a dozen others.

Sayfullo Saipov, a native of Uzbekistan who came to the U.S, in 2010 from Uzbekistan, drove a rented Home Depot truck through a bike path mowing down pedestrians and bicyclists. It happened just north of where the World Trade Center twin towers once stood. He then collided with a school bus, injuring two adults and two children.

“The driver of the truck exited the vehicle brandishing two handguns. A uniformed police officer assigned to the First Precinct confronted the subject and shot him in the abdomen the subject was wounded and transported to a local hospital,” said New York Police Commissioner James O’Neill.

Police say those guns turned out to be a paintball and a pellet gun.

A federal law enforcement source tells CBS that a note that referenced the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was found in or near the truck used in the attack. The New York Times is reporting that there were two notes, written in Arabic, that included a pledge of allegiance to ISIS.

Saipov is in the U.S. legally because of the so-called Diversity Visa Lottery which grants about 55,000 visas per year to applicants from countries that don’t send many émigrés to the United States.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack on Twitter.

I have just ordered Homeland Security to step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017

In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere. Enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

My thoughts, condolences and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017

Saipov, 29, who lived in Tampa for a time, worked as an Uber driver and a truck driver.

Hours after the shooting, detectives converged on a New Jersey Home Depot where he’s believed to have rented the truck used in the attack.

Law enforcement says they believe the suspect acted as a lone wolf, not as part of a wider terror plot. Still, security has been stepped up and additional NYPD officers have been deployed across the city.

Five of those killed were Argentinian, childhood friends who were in town celebrating the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. A Belgian woman visiting the city was also among the dead.

Saipov is in critical condition after undergoing surgery. He is expected to survive.