In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Williams – Chaminade-Madonna

By Larry Blustein

larry block6 In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Williams Chaminade Madonna

PLAYER: Cameron Williams

POSITION: DE

SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna

CLASS: 2019

HEIGHT: 6-5

WEIGHT: 230

SCOUTING: While having the pleasure of seeing over 100 games live each year affords you the opportunity to watch hundreds and hundreds of athletes live, it also give you the chance to see a number of prospects – way before others have the chance to discover them. This gifted University of Florida-bound junior has been a big time prospect since his days at Nova. A tremendous athlete who can play a number of positions – as he still is learning the game. With the Lions, he has had a very productive season for a team that has a great chance to win it all this year in 3A. Watch him throughout the course of a game and you will see why everyone loves this young man. Quality person as well as a stellar football player.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/cameron-williams

south florida high school sports In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Williams Chaminade Madonna

More from Larry Blustein
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch