In The Recruiting Huddle: Cameron Williams – Chaminade-Madonna

PLAYER: Cameron Williams
POSITION: DE
SCHOOL: Hollywood Chaminade-Madonna
CLASS: 2019
HEIGHT: 6-5
WEIGHT: 230
SCOUTING: While having the pleasure of seeing over 100 games live each year affords you the opportunity to watch hundreds and hundreds of athletes live, it also give you the chance to see a number of prospects – way before others have the chance to discover them. This gifted University of Florida-bound junior has been a big time prospect since his days at Nova. A tremendous athlete who can play a number of positions – as he still is learning the game. With the Lions, he has had a very productive season for a team that has a great chance to win it all this year in 3A. Watch him throughout the course of a game and you will see why everyone loves this young man. Quality person as well as a stellar football player.
TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8126693/cameron-williams