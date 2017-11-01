FBI Finds 2nd Man Wanted In Connection To Lower Manhattan Attack

Filed Under: ISIS, New York Attack, New York Terror Attack, Terror Attack

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP)  The FBI announced Wednesday evening they found a second man wanted in connection to the terror attack in Lower Manhattan that left eight people dead.

The second man is identified as Mukhammadzoir Kadirov, born November 5th, 1984.

mukhammadzoir kadirov flyer FBI Finds 2nd Man Wanted In Connection To Lower Manhattan Attack

FBI flyer with information on Mukhammadzoir Kadirov. (Source: FBI)

Like Sayfullo Saipov, the suspected attacker in custody, Kadirov is from Uzbekistan.

Authorities said Saipov had been planning the attack for a “number of weeks” and did it “in the name of ISIS.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

