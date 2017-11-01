FALL SPOTLIGHT: West Broward Makes History – With More On The Way

The only thing that West Broward High football fans need to know about their program is that the future is extremely bright.

With a coaching staff that may be on the verge of being one of the best in South Florida, the Bobcats humbled Cooper City on Monday night – and in the process – took home the school’s first ever district title.

But as exciting as it is for the graduates and current students – as well as the administration – the victory, for the second straight year over the Cowboys, only showed that winning a title is nice, but it is NOT anywhere where first year head coach Monte Dilworth and his staff want to be.

In moving to 6-3 on the season, West Broward cemented a No. 4 seed in the first round of the 7A playoffs next Friday. But what it did was show that this team will certainly not be a one-hit wonder. Two years ago, they made the playoffs for the first time – before being cut down by Miami Sunset in the opening round.

What Dilworth and his staff bring to the table is the ability to teach, coach and develop, which is not what you expect at a high school, where spending limited time puts many coaches in a tough situation. But what Dilworth has established in the western reaches (bordering US 27) of Broward is a year-round commitment. Even if you play other sports, which is encouraged, make sure you follow the weight training program that Dilworth has gone to great lengths to assemble.

“I have found that any program I have ever been associated with is if you do not have a solid weight training program you will not be a good team,” Dilworth explained. “Northwestern and Hallandale are perfect examples. When I was around both schools, it was all about what happened in the offseason that made those schools much better.”

Dilworth is indeed all about the weight-room. Growing up in the shadows of the University of Alabama, he saw what every phase of the game was supposed to be like. He watched as the Crimson Tide continued to win and develop, sending athletes on to the next level.

Another thing that Dilworth and the Bobcats are being known for his the Single Wing offensive attack, which causes problems for defenses and has provided this program a path to over 400 yards per game. The offense is extremely tough to prepare for in just a week.

“The offense works – especially with the kind of athletes we have,” Dilworth said. “It is an offense that gets everyone involved and we have a lot of fun with it.”

When he took over from Reyna Thompson last year, the first thing he made sure that it was all about the offseason. This past summer truly made the difference on Monday night. All that hard work and commitment to getting everyone better has paid off – and nobody in Pembroke Pines is surprised.

HEADLINERS MAKING A DIFFERENCE

You can pretty much take any player this program has and tell a unique and positive story, but this season has been about those athletes, many of them going both ways, that have made a major impact.

Here are a few who continue to turn heads:

2018 – Bran Alvarado, S/RB. Having followed this quality talent since his youth days, here is an experienced football player who has flown beneath the radar. Great football mind who has really come into his own with this team.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4417299/bran-alvarado

2018 – Devin Broughton, RB/CB. Injured two weeks ago, this quality runner plans to return for the playoffs. This is one of the best runners in South Florida – without hesitation. Power, speed and very instinctive. College coaches need to watch film and then catch him soon!

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8208601/devin-broughton

2020 – Marc Christie, LB. Following in the footsteps of his father, a one-time All-County player in Miami, this is a big time talent who can do it all – at a young age. Has the opportunity, in the coming years, to be one of the best in Florida. He is quick, strong and very instinctive. As he matures, the offers will start pouring in.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8157166/marc-christie

2020 – James Darr, DL/OL. At 6-foot-9, this is one of the largest linemen that you will find in South Florida. Watch him play and you will be amazed at how much he knows – and how athletic he is. Will be a premier offensive lineman in the future – but is really making an impact on the defensive side of the ball for this team – where he is getting the job done.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/8683680/jimmy-darr

2018 – Eric Hoff, Jr., DB/WR. Forget that he isn’t the biggest player on the field, this is a talent that you need to have on your roster – no matter who you are. Eric has blazing speed and can catch with the best of them. No matter where he is on the field, you have to make sure that No. 9 is on your immediate radar. Will be a slot player at the next level.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/4553424/eric-hoff-jr

2018 – Austin Plugge, OL. Since they put the new offense in, here is one of the three-year performers who has picked it up and has made himself a player for colleges to keep an eye on. Watch him during a game and you will see how much he does up front. Is very active and well coached.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/6577201/austin-plugge

2019 – Dominic Tianga, LB/RB. Take a poll from the teams who have competed against West Broward, and all will tell you that there may not be a player who means more to their team that this quality talent. Strong, quick, athletic and dominating. This is easily one of the most impressive high school football players you will find. He is the heart and soul of Bobcat football. Never wants to come out of the game – and plays on both sides of the ball. Has been one of Broward County’s most productive players in 2017.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/7990155/dominic-tianga

WEST BROWARD PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2019 – Yousef Abu, OL/DL

2018 – Alexis Alvarez, OL/DL

2019 – Thomas Armstrong, DE/TE

2019 – Jacob Chisholm, OL/DL/LS

2018 – Kailie Closson, RB/DB

2020 – Braden Davis, OL/DE

2019 – Malcolm Dendow, LB/RB

2020 – Brandon Garner, OL

2021 – Jailyen Graham, DB

2019 – Mike Hapsas, LB/OL

2018 – Daniel Ikpatt, DB

2020 – Zach Kappes, OL

2018 – Jahred Lee, LB/TE

2021 – Thomas Livoti, LB

2018 – Darnell Jean-Louis, DB

2019 – Khwan Mickens, DB

2019 – Jason Montes De La Oca, RB/DB

2019 – Roberto Navarro, DL

2019 – Jason O’Keefe, WR/S

2019 – Joseph Ortiz, OL

2018 – Diego Peralta, DB/WR

2018 – Vinnie Ramirez, DL

2018 – Jean Edouard Rigard, DE/TE

2019 – Matt Ruiz, QB

2019 – Daniel Rupner, OL

2018 – Brendan Sexton, LB

2021 – Kameron Valencia, QB

2021 – Kolby Valencia, WR/S

2018 – Ja’Corey Washington, DL/OL

2019 – Tyler Waxman, PK

2019 – Willie Webb, Jr., LB/FB

