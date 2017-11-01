Dolphins Pitch In To Help Fix Up WWII Vet’s Home

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a massive undertaking, volunteers spent hours clearing debris, replacing drywall, and painting for someone who really deserved all the hard work.

“He’s just your definition of an American hero,” said Travis Rinville with Rebuilding America.

At 93-years-old Charles Adderley doesn’t see it that way.

“It wasn’t exceptional, it was something that was needed, this is my country,” said Adderley.

In 1944, Adderley was part of the 150,000 Allied troops who stormed the beach of Normandy, France on D-Day.

“I think it was a duty that was necessary,” he said of his service.

Though he won’t talk about it all, the friends he lost, the details behind the honors he’s received which includes three Bronze Stars and France’s highest honor.

He just thanks God for bringing him through it alive, and now again for what he believes is another divine intervention.

Rebuilding America, the Miami Dolphins and Bank of America partnered to fix up Adderley’s home which is exactly the same age as it’s owner, 93, though not in nearly the same shape.

CBS4 was there in August when the veteran’s abode was in really bad shape.

“There was mold damage, drywall coming down, it was just so much that needed to be done and after that, it was just something we had to do,” said Rinville.

Rinville says when all is said and done it will be a $90,000 to $100,000 project which includes a new roof, new plumbing, new heating and cooling system, new electrical, and a makeover for the bathroom and kitchen.

Adderley response to it all, he’s ‘blessed.’

“They came because they heard,” he said.