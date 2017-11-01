Boat Show Takes Over Ft. Lauderdale

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Every year, Ft. Lauderdale hosts the largest in-water boat show in the world, with exhibits ranging from yacht builders and designers to exotic cars and brokerage yachts.

With a wide variety of boats on display, prospective buyers and browsers can check out just about anything that floats.

“This show really kicks off the whole season for this industry,” said Carbon Craft CEO Steve French. “People come from all over the world to see us.”

That season started Wednesday afternoon with the 58th annual Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

Expecting over 100,000 people to the largest on water boat show in the world, spokesman Danial Grant says it has something for everyone.

“Even if you’re not in the market for a boat, there is a lot to do here. We’re expecting great weather throughout the show,” Grant said. “Come down, grab something to eat and drink, walk the docks and see what this industry is about.”

Boat design company Overblue is new to the industry and experiencing the show for the first time. They know the value of having potential customers experience their boats first-hand.

“We started in Miami very well, we actually already made sales with the first show, which was very positive for the brand,” said Ron Babarovic. “We continued with Palm Beach and now with Ft. Lauderdale, we already have the presence and brand awareness.”

Anything you’re looking for you can find at the show, whether it’s a 1,600-square-foot, 3-bedroom boat, or a Tristan submersible with a five-foot bubble, to a 50-meter yacht that’s more like a home. So whatever your budget, from small to massive, with everything in between, the show is a great place to see what’s new. You may even leave a new boat owner.