Baby Frankenstein Born At Florida Hospital on Halloween

WINTER PARK, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Baby Frankenstein was an extra treat for a Florida couple on Halloween.
Oskar Gary Frankenstein made his entrance into the world four days late and after 14 hours of labor on Tuesday at Winter Park Memorial Hospital.
Parents Kyle and Jessica Frankenstein told news outlets that Baby Frankenstein weighed in at 6 pounds (3 kilograms), 9 ounces (255 grams) and is 20 inches (50 centimeters) long.
The baby’s grandmother Jennifer Frankenstein tells WKMG the family is “super excited.”
She said Oskar is her first grandchild and the Frankenstein family’s first baby born on Halloween, although she does have a 13-year-old daughter who shares the same birthday as “Frankenstein” author Mary Shelley
Winter Park is near Orlando in central Florida.
