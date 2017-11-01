6 Firefighters Fired For Noose Hung On Black Colleague’s Photo

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Six firefighters have been fired from their job for their alleged involvement in a distasteful display of racism and bigotry.
On Sept. 9, a noose was hung over a black colleague’s family photos and lewd images were drawn on pictures of his wife, mother and kids, according to a report from CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald.
Fire department executives interviewed more than 20 people and nearly a dozen firefighters were investigated. Sources with the newspaper said the noose was created out of twine and hung over the family photo of the black lieutenant.
Five others remain under scrutiny and 11 firefighters were relieved of duty with pay.
In Pompano Beach earlier this year, three firefighter recruits resigned and another was fired after a similar stunt on the last day of firefighting school.
The city of Miami will hold a press conference Friday morning to discuss the firings.