Know This Before You Trick-Or-Treat Tonight

By Giovanna Maselli
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You want your costume to be scary on Halloween, not your night.

Stay safe with your little ghouls and goblins by taking a gander at these tips from Miami-Dade Police before heading out for some candy.

  • Heads up – While you’re driving, watch out for other trick-or-treaters.
  • No Torches – Make sure to carry a flashlight with full batteries. No candles.
  • Keep An Eye Out – Make sure those trick-or-treating with you can be seen easily by using bright colors on their costume or even use reflective tape.
  • Don’t Be A Dead Man- Stay on the sidewalk or walk on the side of the street that faces oncoming traffic.
  • Caution With Candy – Don’t let trick-or-treaters eat their candy until you have examined it to make sure the items that may be spoiled or look suspicious.
