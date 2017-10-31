Know This Before You Trick-Or-Treat Tonight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — You want your costume to be scary on Halloween, not your night.
Stay safe with your little ghouls and goblins by taking a gander at these tips from Miami-Dade Police before heading out for some candy.
- Heads up – While you’re driving, watch out for other trick-or-treaters.
- No Torches – Make sure to carry a flashlight with full batteries. No candles.
- Keep An Eye Out – Make sure those trick-or-treating with you can be seen easily by using bright colors on their costume or even use reflective tape.
- Don’t Be A Dead Man- Stay on the sidewalk or walk on the side of the street that faces oncoming traffic.
- Caution With Candy – Don’t let trick-or-treaters eat their candy until you have examined it to make sure the items that may be spoiled or look suspicious.
#HappyHalloween! Before you head out to trick-or-treat today, check out these safety tips from #YourMDPD. Have fun and be safe! 🎃👻 pic.twitter.com/crlN4JiRV9
— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) October 31, 2017