Steering You Right: Overnight Closures On I-95 And I-75

Filed Under: Bianca Peters, Road Construction, Traffic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida’s seemingly endless road construction rolls on this week with a couple of overnight closures.

Let’s start with I-75. Now through Thursday, November 2nd, the northbound exit ramp to westbound Sheridan Street will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Drivers will be detoured to exit at Sheridan Street East, continue east on Sheridan Street to Flamingo Road and make a U-turn to go west

Three northbound lanes of I-95 from south of Broward Boulevard to north of Commercial Boulevard will be closed nightly through Thursday from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. The northbound exit ramp to Commercial Boulevard will be closed during this time. Traffic will be detour via Cypress Creek Road.

In the opposite direction, three southbound lanes of I-95 from Broward Boulevard to Commercial Boulevard will be closed nightly through Thursday. The first lane will close at 10:30 p.m., the second lane closes at 11:30 p.m. and the third lane will close at 12:30 a.m. All lanes will be open by 5:30 a.m.

