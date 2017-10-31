SFHSS Top 15: Week 10 – Power Starting To Emerge

No matter what side of the fence you sit on as we head toward the final week of the 2017 regular season, this year has been unusual – to say the least.

In a year that saw weather play a major factor, some teams never got in the flow of things – while others used this crazy season to surprise some people and advance to the state playoffs.

As anything that is new, the point system that is being used today has some good and bad, and in the off-season, you can guarantee that things will be adjusted to make this a better system when it comes to making the state football playoffs.

As every year, we have some quality programs who will test the playoff waters next week – and as we have been doing for almost a half century – we will be there every step of the way – giving you the teams and the prospects who are making news.

Once again as the Top 15 teams are released, there are some quality programs who have joined this list – while others have moved up.

No change at the top – with head coach Pat Surtain and his American Heritage Patriots rolling along. Here is a look at how things stack up with one with left in the regular season:

1. Plantation American Heritage – (8-0, 5A): LAST WEEK: The Patriots won for the 22nd straight time – against Hallandale. THIS WEEK: Will play at Coconut Creek to end the regular season on Friday.

2. Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas (7-1, 7A). LAST WEEK: The Raiders won yet another district title with a win over Blanche Ely. THIS WEEK: The regular season comes to an end with a home game against No. 5 Miramar.

3. Columbus (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Explorers wrapped up another district crown with a win against rival continued roll along with a district win against Coral Gables. THIS WEEK: The team will be off – to get ready for the first round of the 8A playoffs.

4. Deerfield Beach (7-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Bucks rolled to a pair of impressive wins as they prepare for the playoffs. THIS WEEK: The regular season is over as the team gets ready for the first round of the state playoffs.

5. Miramar (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Patriots won the district with a hard fought victory over No. ? Western. THIS WEEK: The regular season comes to an end with a trip to play No. 2 St. Thomas Aquinas.

6. Cardinal Gibbons (8-1, 5A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs started slow but then went on to beat 6A Dillard on Monday night. THIS WEEK: The regular season comes to an end with a game against 7A Hollywood Hills.

7. Miami Central (8-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Rockets moved closer to the No. 5 seed with a win over district rival and defending 6A state champion Carol City. THIS WEEK: The Rockets will take the week off before the playoffs begin.

8. Miami High (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Stingarees set themselves up for a better regional seed with a convincing win against Coral Park. THIS WEEK: It’s North Miami Beach to end the regular season.

9. Miami Northwestern (6-2, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Bulls blew a huge lead and lost to Miami Norland. They still are the team to beat. THIS WEEK: It’s the annual Soul Bowl against Miami Jackson.

10. Chaminade-Madonna (7-2, 3A). LAST WEEK: The Lions rolled to a major win against Flanagan. THIS WEEK: The final regular season home game takes place with 4A power and No. 10, University School.

11. University School (7-0, 4A) – LAST WEEK: The Sharks won by a forfeit this past week, moving further ahead as the No. 1 seed in the 4A region. THIS WEEK: A trip to red-hot No. 9 Chaminade-Madonna to end he regular season.

12. Palmetto (7-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: It was all about winning the district title this past week – when South Dade upended defending state champion, Southridge, and the Panthers beat Killian. THIS WEEK: Tuning up for next week’s playoffs, the Panthers play Coral Reef.

13. Plantation (8-1, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Colonels rolled to a huge win and a playoff seed against rival South Plantation. THIS WEEK: Coach Steve Davis and his team ends the regular season against Douglas.

14. Western (7-2, 8A) – LAST WEEK: The Wildcats were edge by Miramar in a very competitive contest. THIS WEEK: Rival Cooper City will provide the opposition.

15. Norland (5-3, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Vikings pulled one of the biggest upsets of the season over then No. 2 Northwestern. THIS WEEK: It’s Mater Academy for the regular season finale on Tuesday.

(TIE) Carol City (5-3, 6A) – LAST WEEK: The Chiefs lost a seeding game against rival and No. 7 Central. THIS WEEK: The yearly regular season finale against American.

