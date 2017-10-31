Post-Hurricane Irma Food Assistance Make Up Days Coming

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of South Floridians who weren’t able to apply for post-Hurricane Irma food assistance earlier this month will soon get another chance to do so.
The “Food for Florida” program will be taking applications at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and the BB&T Center in Sunrise from November 7th through November 9th.
The Hard Rock Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect for each day of this event. The Sunrise Police Department said bags or personal items larger than 12 by 12 inches, backpacks, coolers, and chairs are not permitted.
This program is not for people already receiving food assistance from the state.
Those planning on applying for aid should register online first.
Only heads of households should come to the site for an interview and they should have a valid Florida Driver’s License or Identification Card.
The program previously closed early due to unprecedented response. More than $1.2 billion has already been distributed across the state.