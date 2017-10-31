Odell Beckham Jr. Lobbying For A Jarvis Landry To Giants Trade

MIAMI (CBSMiami)- With the final hours ticking away on the NFL’s trade deadline (4:00 PM Oct. 31st), the Miami Dolphins have already made a blockbuster move, sending star running back Jay Ajayi to the Eagles for a fourth round pick.

Now, New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is chumming the waters to lure the Dolphins into making another deal.

No, Beckham is not looking to take his talents to South Beach. He wants the Dolphins to ship his good friend and former LSU teammate Jarvis Landry to the Big Apple.

AYYYYYYEEEE OVER HERE OVER HERE !!! Gimme my brother back https://t.co/8T9Q2JhIm5 — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) October 31, 2017

Beckham’s request comes in response to rumors that the Dolphins might deal Landry before the deadline.

Landry leads the Dolphins in receptions with 50, yards with 398, and he’s second on the team with 3 touchdowns.

Landry and Beckham have been the NFL’s two most prolific pass-catchers since arriving in the league in 2014. They share the record for most receptions in the first three years of an NFL career at 288.

After nearly 10,000 retweets for his initial Twitter plea for Landry to the Giants, Beckham followed up with one word (complete with extra vowels and punctuation.)

JUUUUUIIIICEEEEE!!!!!!! — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) October 31, 2017

He’s either a huge fan of Cran Apple in the morning, or he’s invoking Jarvis “Juice” Landry’s help to propel the Giants to greatness.