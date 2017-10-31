Miami Hurricanes Debut At Number 10 In CFP Rankings

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The 7-0 Miami Hurricanes find themselves at Number 10 in 2017’s first College Football Playoff Rankings.
- Georgia (8-0)
- Alabama (8-0)
- Notre Dame (7-1)
- Clemson (7-1)
- Oklahoma (7-1)
- Ohio State (7-1)
- Penn State (7-1)
- TCU (7-1)
- Wisconsin (8-0)
- Miami (7-0)
- Oklahoma State (7-1)
- Washington (7-1)
- Virginia Tech (7-1)
- Auburn (6-2)
- Iowa State (6-2)
- Mississippi State (6-2)
- USC (7-2)
- UCF (7-0)
- LSU (6-2)
- NC State (6-2)
- Stanford (6-2)
- Arizona (6-2)
- Memphis (7-1)
- Michigan State (6-2)
- Washington State (7-2)
ESPN’s Jesse Palmer was surprised to see Miami so low. “Undefeated team at number 10? Wow,” Palmer said, as Miami’s ranking was revealed.
But if strength of schedule and style points are to be taken into account, and clearly they are, Hurricanes fans can take comfort in the idea that the next two games will decide their fate.
Miami’s next two opponents: #13 Virginia Tech on Nov. 4th and #3 Notre Dame on Nov. 11, will define the Hurricanes’ playoff chances. If you defeat both teams at home in successive weeks, you very likely climb into the coveted top 4. If you lose your next two, you can feel fortunate you ever cracked the top 10 in the first place.
This is Miami’s first ever appearance in the College Football Playoff Rankings.