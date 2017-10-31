Famous Knaus Berry Farm Is Now Reopen

Filed Under: Business, Consumer, Florida, Knaus Berry Farm, Knaus Berry Farm Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) —  South Floridians can now get their fix of Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.

The famous farm has reopened for the season starting today, October 31st.

#hurricaneirma #heresyoursign #newsign #impactdesign #knausberryfarm #seeyousoon

A post shared by KnausBerryFarm (@knausberryfarm) on

In addition to their famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for their delicious milkshakes,  smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.

During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.

The self-pick strawberry field should be ready in December.

knauss Famous Knaus Berry Farm Is Now Reopen

Knaus Berry Farm (Source: Facebook/Knaus Berry Farm)

In July, the Knaus Berry Farm became the latest entry on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.

The family owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch