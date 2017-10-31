Famous Knaus Berry Farm Is Now Reopen

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) — South Floridians can now get their fix of Knaus Berry Farm’s gooey, warm cinnamon rolls.
The famous farm has reopened for the season starting today, October 31st.
In addition to their famous and delicious cinnamon rolls, Knaus Berry Farm is also known for their delicious milkshakes, smoothies, pies, and strawberries, among other things.
During the season, folks drive from miles around to get their fresh baked items at their Homestead spot at 15980 SW 248th Street.
The self-pick strawberry field should be ready in December.
In July, the Knaus Berry Farm became the latest entry on the National Culinary Heritage Register, which lists the country’s most enduring food destinations.
The family owned and operated Knaus Berry Farm has been operating since 1956.