Florida Congresswoman Back In War Of Words With White House

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — There’s a new battle in the ongoing war of words between a Miami Congresswoman and the White House.
Tuesday morning, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson took to social media to send White House Chief of Staff John Kelly a message.
“I stand by what I said. John Kelly owes the nation an apology because when he lied about me, he lied to the American public,” she tweeted.
Her comments follow Kelly’s comments on Fox Newss that he stands by the comments he made two weeks before.
Kelly claimed Wilson bragged about securing federal funding for a new FBI building in Miramar in 2005.
Video from the event appears to refute the claim.
Kelly told Fox News he does not plan to apologize.
Wilson has also been at odds with President Donald Trump over the condolence call he made to the widow of Sergeant La David Johnson – a South Florida soldier killed in an ambush in Africa.