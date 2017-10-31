Feeding South Florida and AvMed Launch Choice Pantry Program to Help Alleviate Family Hunger

(Courtesy: AvMed)
Feeding South Florida and AvMed partnered to help alleviate family hunger by opening the first Choice Pantry program in South Florida on October 20. Representatives from AvMed, Feeding South Florida and other community partners hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at Feeding South Florida’s main warehouse in Pembroke Park.
The 372-square-foot Feeding South Florida’s AvMed Choice Pantry provides local families with pantry staples, as well as fresh fruits, dairy and protein as part of a balanced diet, in accordance with the United States Department of Agriculture’s MyPlate program.
“Feeding South Florida’s AvMed Choice Pantry offers families the opportunity to shop in a dignified and private environment, while choosing from a variety of nutritious items to stock their kitchens,” said Ana Eberhard, Vice President of Member Experience at AvMed. “By allowing them to choose their own groceries, families can select items they are familiar with and like to prepare.”
Families in need of assistance can access the pantry once per month by appointment, Monday-Friday, with the assistance of Feeding South Florida’s Program Coordinator.
“We are really excited to launch this much-needed program here in South Florida,” said Paco Velez, CEO of Feeding South Florida. “Studies have shown that choice pantries set families up for long-term ability to prepare their own meals and greatly reduce waste by avoiding the distribution of items families will not eat.”
Feeding South Florida’s AvMed Choice Pantry also provides benefits assistance (SNAP, TCA, Medicaid, Florida KidCare) as well as non-food items such as kitchen appliances, health and beauty aids and much-needed toiletries. This program is free to all families in need of assistance.
With headquarters in Miami and offices in every major metropolitan area of the state, AvMed transforms lives to create a WELLfluent world. By uniting around this sole purpose over our near-50-year history, we’ve aimed to inspire our Floridian health plan Members to focus on celebrating the riches that matter most — health and happiness of the mind, body, and soul. Learn more at AvMed.org.
Above content provided by AvMed.
One Comment