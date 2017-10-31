Police: CVS Shopper Shot Would-Be Robber

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are investigating a shooting where a shopper fired on a suspected robber Tuesday night.

There was shattered glass and a gun scattered across the floor outside of a CVS Pharmacy on Quail Roost drive west of the Turnpike.

“He said when he came out, when he came out he just saw a bunch of people running and police were everywhere,” a witness said.

Witnesses say the suspect was holding his side like he was shot.

Miami-Dade Police put up a large perimeter in the area. Early on they had no luck nabbing the suspect.

“They were looking for someone in the neighborhood. I saw the helicopters going around,” said Judy Palmer.

Moments later, police say a male arrived at Jackson South Hospital with a gunshot wound.

“A car came speeding up the grass on my right and cut through the red light in front of the truck infant of me turned left in front of him which was not normal,” Palmer said.

But there’s confusion over who did the shooting.

Was it the patron that did the shooting or a police officer? Or someone else connected to law enforcement. State attorneys were on the scene.