Big Games Live Up To All The Hype

One thing about South Florida when it comes to high school football is when there are some quality matchups, they often live up to the billing.

Last week, with playoff spots open for several schools, including a district title, three games took place that were indeed worth the price of admission.

While South Dade was fighting for its playoff life against defending 8A state champion Miami Southridge, and defending 6A state champion Miami Carol City and Central clashing for a better seed behind No. 1 Miami Northwestern, there was a game in Broward County taking place between two one-loss teams in a contest that lived up to pre-game hoopla.

Miramar, which got knocked out of the playoffs last season by Western, headed to Davie with the idea of not only beating the Wildcats, but to get back a district they lost the past few years to Flanagan.

With the return of head coach A.J. Scott this year, the Patriots have been really making things happen – following their only loss of the season to Chaminade-Madonna.

This game was extremely entertaining and had big time prospects step up and make plays.

With the Miami Dolphins using this event as its Game of the Week, there was so many prospects making huge plays throughout the evening.

As we do in every game we have the pleasure of watching, there were some key athletes who stepped up. Check these talented athletes out:

MIRAMAR PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Marcus Allen, OL

2018 – Chad Black, DB

2018 – Dre’sean Collier, OL

2018 – Matthew Eddins, DL

2020 – Henry Gray, DB

2021 – Katravis Geter, RB

2018 – Steve Gordon, OL

2018 – Julian Holmes, WR

2018 – Terrence Horne, WR

2018 – Ralph Hughey, RB

2018 – Abdul Ibrahim, WR

2018 – Hansky Pallaint, DL

2018 – Kyeshad Penneywell, RB

2018 – Kinglsey Pierre, DL

2018 – Marcus Rodriguez, OL

2018 – Jesse Smith, LB

2018 – Dominic Watt, WR

2018 – Kelvin Woods, WR

2018 – Steven Williams, QB

2018 – Thomas Zapata, PK

WESTERN PROSPECT SPOTLIGHT

2018 – Oliver Ambroise, DT

2018 – Jordan Chambers, LB

2018 – Keshaun Clarke, RB

2018 – Daniel Colon, RB

2019 – Cameron DeCasseres, CB

2018 – Jaden Fagan, WR

2019 – Julian Hernandez, OL

2018 – Trevor Honse, LB

2018 – Dylan Litsenberger, LB

2018 – Matthew Loy, DE

2018 – Rueben Oliver, LB

2020 – Daniel Panchookian, Athlete

2019 – John Panchookian, LB

2018 – Ethan Rodriguez, OL

2018 – Robert Ruebel, DB

2018 – Danny Sanders, WR

2018 – Jordan Smith, WR

2018 – Treshaun Smith, DB

2018 – Harrison Story, QB

COOK GETS CENTRAL PAST CAROL CITY

A week after being soundly beaten by district champion Miami Northwestern, the Central Rockets were once again in a game that would push this talented program.

In a game that would be for a higher seeding in the upcoming playoffs, Central needed to get by the defending 6A state champion Carol City Chiefs.

After jumping out to a lead, Carol City failed to hang on as the Rockets blasted to a 26-13 win and a No. 5 seed in the south.

Using recent University of Georgia commit James Cook on both sides of the ball, Central ended the regular season in style.

Cook returned two Marlon Smith interceptions in the fourth quarter for touchdowns. He even scored on a 9-yard run on his own.

The Rockets will open the first round of the playoffs next week at Dillard, which finished as district champion and a No. 4 seed.

Carol City, right now, is projected to hit the road and play at Daytona Beach Mainland – a program the Chiefs humiliated a year ago, 33-7.

SOUTH DADE UPENDS DEFENDING STATE CHAMPS

Entering last Friday night’s key district meeting, Southridge was looking to capture the district title for a second straight year – while South Dade needed the game to stay in the race for the playoffs.

While this has not been the season that the defending 8A state champion Spartans had hoped for, a win over the rival Buccaneers would have given Southridge an outright title, but with the point system and no three-way tie-breakers in place, a win would be the only way to take the title.

But as everyone knew, from the start of the season, things would never be easy in this annual battle.

The Buccaneers (7-1) came away with the win, and in the process, advanced to the first round of the playoffs as a No. 5 seed. Miami Palmetto will win the district after beating South Dade two weeks ago.

District 16-8A was indeed one of the toughest – if not the toughest in the state of Florida.

