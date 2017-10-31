Best Non-Beef Burgers In Miami

By Katherine Bostick

Burgers are synonymous with summertime, quick meals, and weekend barbecues. But, with so much hype about red meat being bad for the heart, people are beginning to look for non-beef alternatives. The venues below serve burgers made with no meat or non-red beef substitutes. Whether you’re a vegan or just want to cut back on beef, you’ll find just what you are looking for in the South Florida area.

Pincho Factory 9860 S.W. 40th St.

Miami, FL 33165

(305) 631-2038

www.pinchofactory.com This burger joint is extremely popular with the local crowd in the Miami area. The veggie burger served here is made with black beans and sweet potatoes. The patty is topped with tomatoes, onions, potato sticks, and a delicious pink sauce. Clients can also get the Toston Chicken burger. Two fried plantains serve as the ‘bun’ and is topped with a homemade cilantro sauce, lettuce, tomato, and Jack cheese. If you don’t like the smell of red meat cooking, then this place is not for you as beef burgers are also served at this venue.

The Burger Freak 6326 N. Andrews Ave.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309

(954) 969-0380

www.theburgerfreak.com The Burger Freak offers several different burgers for those clients who don’t eat red meat. The flaming chicken consists of a deep-fried chicken patty on a Brioche bun. The sauce is a combination of garlic bleu spread and a mild buffalo sauce. The Spider Lady is a veggie patty served on a whole wheat bun topped with cilantro lime sour cream, caramelized onions, mixed greens, and tomatoes. The burger freak features many other delectable burger choices for their clientele.

Green Bar Kitchen 1075 S.E. 17th St.

Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33316

(954) 533-7507

This venue is a vegan only restaurant. The establishment offers many delicious non-meat alternatives for customers. Green Bar Kitchen serves a GBK Deluxe Burger made with brown rice, chick peas, quinoa, and roasted vegetables. Clients can add sunflower seeds, garlic, lettuce, and chipotle sauce to their burgers. Customers can also order a Smokehouse Burger that is similar to the GBK Burger but also has melted cheese, parsley, caramelized onions, and BBQ sauce. If someone in your group doesn't want a burger, they can enjoy a taco salad made with walnut meat instead of beef.

Burgerim Miami 8229 Flagler St.

Miami, FL 33144

(786) 542-8926

www.burgerim.com All of the burgers served at this venue are a full 2.8 ounces of your choices of patty. Patty choices are Falafel, turkey, chicken, lamb, salmon, veggie, or one of 5 different types of beef. Pick your sauces from horse sauce, ketchup, mustard, mayo, or BBQ sauce. Visitors can also choose their toppings as well. Mix and match your toppings, cheese, sauces, and patties. This venue is a true ‘create your own burger’ joint. Sandwiches, salads, fries, desserts, and drinks are also served here.