FBI Releases Pics Of Sunrise Bank Robber

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released surveillance pictures of a man they said robbed a bank in Sunrise on Monday.
The robber walked into the Bank of America branch located at 8800 Oakland Park Blvd. at 11:15 a.m.
The man demanded money from a teller, who turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.
The thief was wearing a black bucket hat, an orange T-shirt, a thin sage colored jacket, black and blue gloves, faded blue-gray jeans and a gray satchel.
There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but there were no injuries.
Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.