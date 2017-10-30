WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

FBI Releases Pics Of Sunrise Bank Robber

Filed Under: Bank Of America, Bank Robbery, Crime, FBI, Sunrise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The FBI has released surveillance pictures of a man they said robbed a bank in Sunrise on Monday.

sunrise bank of america robber 2 FBI Releases Pics Of Sunrise Bank Robber

The FBI said the bank robber got away with an undisclosed amount of money. (Source: FBI)

The robber walked into the Bank of America branch located at 8800 Oakland Park Blvd. at 11:15 a.m.

The man demanded money from a teller, who turned over an undisclosed amount of cash.

The thief was wearing a black bucket hat, an orange T-shirt, a thin sage colored jacket, black and blue gloves, faded blue-gray jeans and a gray satchel.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, but there were no injuries.

sunrise bank of america robber 1 FBI Releases Pics Of Sunrise Bank Robber

The FBI did not say how the bank robber got away. (Source: FBI)

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the FBI at (754) 703-2000 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch