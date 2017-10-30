WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Russia Probe Indictment Could Be Unsealed Monday

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Russia

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – Capitol Hill is bracing for what could be a dramatic day in the Russia investigation.

A federal indictment in the probe looking into possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign could be unsealed as soon as Monday.

The president, through a series of tweets Sunday, called the probe a “witch hunt” saying “there is so much guilt by Democrats/Clinton.” Last week, it came to light that Democrats helped pay for some of the information in a dossier of allegations against the president’s election team.

It’s still unclear who might be charged and with what. The special counsel has also been investigating financial dealings of Trump associates, including former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

“I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion. I have seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the election,” said Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine

Some Republicans, like New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are questioning how today’s potential indictment was leaked.

“There are strict laws against any of this type of leaking of grand jury activity,” said Christie on CBS News “Face The Nation.”

Christie maintains the President himself is not under investigation. Some Republicans are calling on Mueller to resign, questioning his ties to the FBI and its fired director James Comey.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch