Men Accused In Stabbing Death of Engineer Face Judge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — One of the men accused of stabbing and killing a nuclear engineer in southwest Miami-Dade is reportedly connected to a stabbing abroad.
Four people have been arrested in connection Alexander Restrepo’s death.
The men accused include Alejandro Esteban Tapia, Edwin Rios, Andres Feo and Sebastian Zorilla.
On Monday, three of those men are expected to appear in court for a probable cause hearing.
Rios has already been charged with second-degree murder.
Attorneys for Tapia, Feo and Zorrilla argued during a hearing over the weekend there is no probable cause for their arrest, saying the arrest warrants are not specific enough for a second-degree murder and an attempted murder charge.
The judge agreed, saying neither of the three arrest warrants included any facts and postponed the probable cause hearing for Monday.
Investigators said Alexander and his brother Chris were at a Halloween party on October 21st when they were jumped by a group of men.
Restrepo, an employee at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station, was stabbed multiple times and died of his wounds. His brother suffered injuries to his head and hand but survived.
All four men believed to be connected to the crime are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Their exact role in Restrepo’s death is unclear at this time.