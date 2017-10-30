‘He Raped Me, Somebody Raped Me’: Victim Tells Good Samaritan

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami Police are investigating a sex assault case after a naked woman was seen running in fear in the bustling Brickell area on Miami Avenue near 14th Street early Saturday morning.

“I just see a girl running naked, completely naked, and she was running just to my car, and asked me to get in,” said Eduardo, a Good Samaritan who helped, and asked that we use only his first name.

He said he took the distraught woman to get help from a police officer, working an off duty job at a club a couple of blocks away. Eduardo was shirtless, having given the woman his shirt to cover herself.

“She was crying, she said, ‘he raped me, somebody raped me,” Eduardo recounted.

The woman is now at the center of what Miami Police are calling a “very sensitive case.”

They are not releasing details of just what happened or where the incident began.

The woman got out of the trunk of a car on Miami Avenue before 4 a.m. Saturday, where many bars and clubs would have still been open. Crime scene investigators took photos of the car, with its trunk open, as investigators and fire rescue escorted the distraught woman, wrapped in a blanket, to an ambulance.

Michelle Pizanie, a visitor from New Jersey, heard the woman’s screams from her balcony on a 24th floor.

“I just seen her hollering, jumping right out the trunk, going right down 14th Street, naked,” she said. “I wasn’t sure what was happening.”

She saw the woman escape from the trunk of a car as a man in a dark hoodie ran the other way.

“It’s unfortunate. I just feel like he’s, maybe, gonna get away with it and it’s going to be the next person next week,” Pizanie added.

“Brickell is a very common area, a lot of tourists, a lot of residents as well. We have zero tolerance for acts like this and we are seeking the public’s help in such a gruesome, gruesome crime,” Miami Police Officer Christopher Bess said on Monday.

As police continue the investigation, Eduardo, the Good Samaritan, said he can’t believe what he encountered in this “first class” neighborhood.

“It’s very hard to know these things happen here.”

In Brickell Monday, people were out and about walking their dogs and going to work.

“Where’s the police? What’s going on? This area, there are a lot of people during the day, during the night. I just don’t understand how it could have happened to begin with,” said Tatyana Roshko, who works in Brickell.

Miami Police ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).