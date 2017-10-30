WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Police: Man Secretly Took 2,500 Photos & Videos Of Woman He Lived With

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man is charged with two counts of video voyeurism.

Matthew Bordeaux was in court Monday morning, ordered held on a $10,000 bond.

Police said Bordeaux took more than 2,500 photos and videos of a woman he lived with.

The woman told police Bordeaux did it without her knowledge.

She found the pictures of herself in the bathroom and bedroom on a household computer they both use.

She told police she was searching the computer because she thought he was cheating on her.

Bordeaux apparently hid cameras in a black AC adapter in the bathroom and a white wall socket in her bedroom.

