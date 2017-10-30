Manafort Turning Himself In To Special Counsel Mueller

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Politics, Russia

(CBSMiami/CNN) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in Monday to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in, according to CNN. The indictment will be unsealed Monday.

This is the first indictment in Mueller’s probe of possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump, through a series of tweets Sunday, called the probe a “witch hunt” saying “there is so much guilt by Democrats/Clinton.” Last week, it came to light that Democrats helped pay for some of the information in a dossier of allegations against the president’s election team.

The special counsel has also been investigating financial dealings of Trump associates, including former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

“I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion. I have seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the election,” said Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine

Some Republicans, like New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are questioning how today’s potential indictment was leaked.

“There are strict laws against any of this type of leaking of grand jury activity,” said Christie on CBS News “Face The Nation.”

Christie maintains the President himself is not under investigation. Some Republicans are calling on Mueller to resign, questioning his ties to the FBI and its fired director James Comey.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. CNN contributed to this report.)

