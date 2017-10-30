Manafort Turning Himself In To Special Counsel Mueller

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

(CBSMiami/CNN) — Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is turning himself in Monday to Justice Department special counsel Robert Mueller, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Manafort was indicted under seal on Friday and is planning to turn himself in, according to CNN. The indictment will be unsealed Monday.

This is the first indictment in Mueller’s probe of possible connections between Russia and the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump, through a series of tweets Sunday, called the probe a “witch hunt” saying “there is so much guilt by Democrats/Clinton.” Last week, it came to light that Democrats helped pay for some of the information in a dossier of allegations against the president’s election team.

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…"collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

…are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

All of this "Russia" talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform. Is this coincidental? NOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The special counsel has also been investigating financial dealings of Trump associates, including former national security adviser Mike Flynn.

“I have not yet seen any definitive evidence of collusion. I have seen lots of evidence that the Russians were very active in trying to influence the election,” said Senator Susan Collins, R-Maine

Some Republicans, like New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, are questioning how today’s potential indictment was leaked.

“There are strict laws against any of this type of leaking of grand jury activity,” said Christie on CBS News “Face The Nation.”

Christie maintains the President himself is not under investigation. Some Republicans are calling on Mueller to resign, questioning his ties to the FBI and its fired director James Comey.

