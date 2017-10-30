Man Accused Of Videotaping Teen In Library Bathroom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
STUART (CBSMiami) — A 13-year-old using the bathroom in a library thought he was being filmed, leading to the arrest of a 62-year-old man.
Stuart Police say the teen was using the restroom at the Blake Library in Stuart.
While in the stall, he heard a man making sounds in the stall beside him.
When he looked down, he told officers he noticed a cell phone propped up against the man’s tennis show.
Once the teen finished using the bathroom, he called 911 since he was worried he was being recorded.
When the man, which police say was Danny Wayne Buckley, walked out of the bathroom officers approached him and asked to search his cellphone.
Police said they did find evidence that supported the teen’s worries that he was being filmed.
Buckley is now facing charges of Video Voyeurism and Tampering with Evidence.
At last check, he was being held at Martin County Jail with no bond.