‘Life Size Blow Up Doll Is Made Of Flesh’: Man Tells Police After Disemboweled Body Found

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It sounds like something out of a horror movie but it’s a real case in Miami-Dade where a man is charged with Deadly Abuse on a Human Body.

According to a Miami-Dade Police arrest affidavit, Jerome Wright is accused of disemboweling the body of his girlfriend, and then throwing away her internal organs in his mother’s kitchen garbage, which she threw out without knowing what was causing the awful smell inside her home.

The smell eventually got so bad, Della Rosalie Wright, called police on October 27th regarding the awful stench inside her home in the 6000 block of NW 23rd Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Wright told police she lives with her 32-year-old son Jerome.

When police checked Jerome’s room, the police report states, they found what appeared to be “bodily fluids on a trash can and a mattress.” Then they found “the body of an unidentified deceased person concealed with several sheets and clothing, on the floor inside the closet of a room adjacent” to Jerome’s room.

Della Wright told police her son had a girlfriend, Deanna Clendinen, who often stayed at the home and had last seen her October 24th going into her son’s bedroom.

She went on to tell police three days later, her son ran out of his room “complaining of stomach pain” and she said there was a strong foul odor coming from the bedroom. When she asked her son about the smell, he said “he saw a rat in his room, had diarrhea and the dog defecated on his floor.”

Later that same afternoon, there was a horrific smell coming from her kitchen garbage can so she threw it out without looking inside, states the report.

When police questioned Jerome, he told investigators “whatever was in his room was not real”, “there was a life size blow-up doll in the closet, and that the doll is made of flesh,” according to the police report.

He also claimed he hadn’t seen his girlfriend Deanna in five months and denied being in a relationship with her. However, police confirmed the body was indeed Deanna Clendinen. Her organs were found inside a trash bin in the back of the home.

It’s not known what caused her death. Autopsy results are pending. The police report states she was disemboweled after her death.

A records check revealed Jerome was on probation for Aggravated Battery and the victim in that case from March 2017 was Deanna Clendinen.