WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

How Hillary Clinton Reacted To Manafort Charges

Filed Under: Hillary Clinton, Paul Manafort, Politics, Rick Gates

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Winnetka, IL (CBSMiami) — Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed copies of her memoir, “What Happened” on Monday.

This the same day indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates were unsealed and a former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

Reporters asked Clinton what she thought about the indictments.

To that, Clinton held up her book and said she, “has a great chapter about Russia in here.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch