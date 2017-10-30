How Hillary Clinton Reacted To Manafort Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
Winnetka, IL (CBSMiami) — Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton signed copies of her memoir, “What Happened” on Monday.
This the same day indictments against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his longtime business partner Rick Gates were unsealed and a former Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.
Reporters asked Clinton what she thought about the indictments.
To that, Clinton held up her book and said she, “has a great chapter about Russia in here.”