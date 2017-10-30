Brother Of Good Samaritan Murdered In Pembroke Park Asks For Public’s Help Finding Killer

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BROWARD (CBSMiami) – Lou Antonino and his older brother Phil were more than brothers — they were business partners and friends.

“We did everything together, from the mornings to the evenings,” Lou said.

The brothers’ names are on the sign above their Pembroke Park business. For the 30 years they’ve been in business they shared in every aspect of each other’s lives. They raced cars, raised families and helped each other in innumerable ways.

That’s what makes Phil’s murder in late September just feet from the business they shared so difficult.

“He took a big part of my life and I do want him caught,” Lou said.

Lou is talking about the man Broward Sheriff’s detectives believe shot and killed Phil outside the Marathon gas station around 9 a.m. on Friday September 22.

Detectives believe the black man with the distinctive walk and markings on his clothes seen on surveillance video began to berate an older man doing some yard work.

Phil exited the convenience store at the corner of Pembroke Road and SW 56 Avenue and the surveillance video shows him sticking up for the man mowing the lawn.

Moments later detectives say the black man shot and killed Phil. Surveillance cameras captured the killer running away.

Lou says this guy needs to pay for what he did.

“He’s a sick individual,” Lou said. “He does not need to be on the street. If he’s just walking around to a convince store with a gun, he couldn’t have very good intentions to begin with.”

Which is in contrast to Phil, who everyone said would help anyone in need.

“If somebody walked by on the street and needed a dollar or two, we tried to help them out,” Lou said.

And his generosity was more than monetary.

“Most of his friends would tell you they lost a father figure, because he was there to always direct them and give them advice on how to live their life,” Lous said. “So did I.”

Now, there’s a void. A family is suffering and a killer remains on the loose.

Lou and others raised the reward for information that leads to this man’s arrest to $14,000.

In the meantime, Lou is forced to shoulder on, the way his brother would want.

“I know he would want me to work and try to keep the place open, so that’s what I’m doing,” Lou said.

If you have info on Phil Antonino’s murder, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.