Broward Organization Helps Family Get To Disney World

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a magical moment for five siblings when they were surprised with gifts.

These gifts included a basket full of books and games, two computers with a printer and a trip to Disney World.

This was all made possible thanks to the generosity and big hearts of the Broward County Guardianship Association.

“I never went to Disney World before. It is a fun place to go,” said 10-year-old Tiesha Berry.

This was a dream come true for the Berry children who are now all living with their aunt because of unfortunate circumstances.

The mission of the Broward County Guardianship Association is to be the voice of those who have none and bring back the joy in life to those who’ve lost it.

That is the case with the Berry’s who have suffered so much at such a young age.

“It’s so important for us to make sure whether or not they are children or elderly have a quality of life and be able to have things children generally have. Watching their face is priceless,” said Betha Halprin with the Broward County Chapter, FSGA.

The Berry’s are not wasting any time.

They plan to visit Disney World during the Thanksgiving Holiday.

For more information on the Florida Guardianship visit their website www.floridaguardians.com.