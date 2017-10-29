WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 6:30pm

Suspects’ Alleged Roles Unclear In Fatal Miami Stabbing

Filed Under: Miami, Murder, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A total of four men are in jail for their alleged involvement in the stabbing death of a 33-year-old nuclear engineer from Miami.

Edwin Rios, 24 (T-L); Alejandro Tapia, 22 (T-R); Sebastian Zorrilla (B-L); Andres Feo (B-R). (Source: Miami-Dade Corrections)

Edwin Rios, 24, was charged with 2nd degree murder earlier in the week and the other three made a court appearance Sunday facing similar charges. In bond court, Alejandro Tapia, 22, Andres Feo and Sebastian Zorrilla each appeared before a judge for an alleged connection to the murder of Alexander Restrepo.

They’re accused of jumping Restrepo and his brother Chris after a house party in southwest Miami-Dade.

Restrepo, an employee at the Turkey Point Nuclear Generating Station, was stabbed multiple times and died of his wounds. His brother suffered injuries to his head and hand but survived.

alex restrepo1 Suspects Alleged Roles Unclear In Fatal Miami Stabbing

Alexander Restrepo (Source: Facebook)

Since the incident, their family has made emotional public pleas for the community to help identify the attackers.

Attorneys for Tapia, Feo and Zorrilla argued that there is no probable cause for their arrest, saying the arrest warrants are not specific enough for a 2nd degree murder and attempted murder charge.

The judge agree, saying neither of the three arrest warrants include any facts, and postponed the probable cause hearing until Monday.

All four suspects in the crime are being at TGK. Their exact roles in Restrepo’s death still remains unclear.

