Soccer In Miami? Beckham Hints At Big Announcement On Monday

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Soccer superstar David Beckham is promising a big event on Monday. Could it be about Major League Soccer coming to Miami?
It’s been a four-year battle trying to get an MLS team in South Florida. On his Instagram account, Beckham hinted that “big things coming” and told viewers to tune into his Facebook at 3:00 p.m. on Monday to find out.
The 3:00 p.m. afternoon time would mean an 11:00 a.m. wake up call for soccer fans on the east coast.
Back in August, Beckham’s group presented a plan for a Miami soccer franchise and league Commissioner Don Garber was optimistic a deal would get done. The group has also been collecting plots of land in Overtown where a proposed 25,000-seat stadium would be built.
Just a few days ago, Garber told Yahoo a decision to add two new expansion teams will happen in December.