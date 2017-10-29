Soccer In Miami? Beckham Hints At Big Announcement On Monday

By Mike Cugno
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Soccer superstar David Beckham is promising a big event on Monday. Could it be about Major League Soccer coming to Miami?

It’s been a four-year battle trying to get an MLS team in South Florida. On his Instagram account, Beckham hinted that “big things coming” and told viewers to tune into his Facebook at 3:00 p.m. on Monday to find out.

Back in August, Beckham’s group presented a plan for a Miami soccer franchise and league Commissioner Don Garber was optimistic a deal would get done. The group has also been collecting plots of land in Overtown where a proposed 25,000-seat stadium would be built.

Just a few days ago, Garber told Yahoo a decision to add two new expansion teams will happen in December.

