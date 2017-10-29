WATCH LIVE: Facing South Florida With Jim DeFede

Poorly Organized Philippe Moving Away From South Florida

Filed Under: Advisory, Bahamas, Miami, South Florida, Tropical Storm Philippe, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Philippe is moving away from Florida but still producing strong rain and wind in the Northwestern Bahamas.

At 8 a.m. the center of Philippe was located about 75 miles southwest of Miami with maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

Philippe has accelerated and is now moving toward the northeast near 32 miles per hour.

On the forecast track, the center of Philippe will continue to move quickly away from the Florida east coast and the northwestern Bahamas this morning, and then move over the open western Atlantic by this afternoon.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles from the center.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* Cuban provinces of Isla de la Juventud, La Habana, Ciudad de la Habana, Matanzas, Cienfuegos, and Villa Clara

* Northwestern Bahamas

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND

RAINFALL: Philippe is expected to produce additional rain accumulations of 1 to 3 inches over the northern Bahamas and eastern Cuba. This rainfall could cause flash flooding, especially in urban areas and in the mountainous terrain of Cuba.

WIND: Tropical storm conditions are expected to end in the warning area in Cuba this morning.  Tropical storm conditions should continue across portions of the warning area in the northwestern Bahamas this morning, but end by early afternoon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Pro Football Challenge
Pro Football Knockout Pool

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch